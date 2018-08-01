ICC confirms it has received chilling evidence against RUTO! He orchestrated raping and killings in Eldoret during 2007 polls and he is going down

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, has confirmed that she will revive the case against Deputy President William Ruto and may be coming for him any time soon.





In a statement from her office, Bensouda noted that she had received more chilling evidence against Ruto that she cannot just ignore.





According to her, International Criminal Court (ICC) has been gathering evidence against Deputy President William Ruto with regard to the 2007-2008 post-election violence case.





Details of the new evidence remain confidential as investigation into the PEV case continues despite the case having been terminated due to insufficient evidence earlier on.





Speaking after submitting 2018 annual report on ICC activities submitted to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, ICC President, Eboe-Osuji, said the office of the prosecutor at the ICC had never stopped collecting evidence in relation to Ruto’s case.





The DP was accused of crimes against humanity during the 2007 elections.



