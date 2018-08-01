ICC confirms it has received chilling evidence against RUTO! He orchestrated raping and killings in Eldoret during 2007 polls and he is going down

13:10

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, has confirmed that she will revive the case against Deputy President William Ruto and may be coming for him any time soon.

In a statement from her office, Bensouda noted that she had received more chilling evidence against Ruto that she cannot just ignore.

According to her, International Criminal Court (ICC) has been gathering evidence against Deputy President William Ruto with regard to the 2007-2008 post-election violence case.

Details of the new evidence remain confidential as investigation into the PEV case continues despite the case having been terminated due to insufficient evidence earlier on.

Speaking after submitting 2018 annual report on ICC activities submitted to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, ICC President, Eboe-Osuji, said the office of the prosecutor at the ICC had never stopped collecting evidence in relation to Ruto’s case.

The DP was accused of crimes against humanity during the 2007 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno