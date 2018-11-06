I woke up with no pantie and saw blood all over my VAGINA! MITCHELLE narrates how quack doctor MUGO wa WAIRIMU raped her

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - A lady called Mitchelle has narrated how quack doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu who has been operating unlicensed clinics raped her.





Mugo put the lady on a drip, sedated her and then raped her.





When she woke up, she realized that she had no pantie.





The sheets were soiled with blood since she was on period and the fake doctor had raped her.





The lady reported the rape incident at Kasarani Police Station but the cops didn’t help her.





When Mugo was presented to court and charged with rape, the lady went to testify against him but since 2015, she has been desperately trying to chase justice until she gave up.





Here are tweets by the lady narrating how the quack doctor raped her and how she was denied justice.