I will finish you completely, there is no space for you in Luyhaland - KHALWALWE tells RAILA and endorses RUTO for 2022 (VIDEO).
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Bonie Khalwalwe, has vowed to finish Raila Odinga completely.
While speaking in a function, Khalwale revealed that Raila is a selfish political conman who doesn’t put the interests of others in his heart.
The fiery Khalwale, who was once a sycophant of Raila before things went south, confirmed that he has joined Team Ruto and promised the Deputy President 100% support in 2022.
Listen to him speak.
The Kenyan DAILY POST