I will continue building my Sh80 million mansion to prove my authority and dominance in the County - Governor OTTICHILO now tells his critics

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Vihiga Governor, Wilber Ottichilo, has vowed to continue with the construction of his Ksh80 million mansion which will serve as his official residence.





Speaking during the launch of 2018/2022 County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP), the Governor insisted that he will continue with the construction plans despite opposition from politicians in the County, among them Senator George Khaniri.





He indicated that plans of building the house were already at an advanced stage and those opposed to it should keep off.





According to Governor Ottichilo, the residence will be a sign of authority and dominance in Vihiga County.





"The Governor's residence which will cost Ksh80 million will act as a symbol of authority," Governor Ottichilo said.





Senator Khaniri had vehemently opposed the project by the County boss indicating that it should not be a priority at the moment.



