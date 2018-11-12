I will be moving to Italy to stay with MARIGA - SEXY JOEY MUTHENGI says after quitting Citizen TV.

Monday, November 12, 2018 - Sexy media personality, Joey Muthengi, has fueled speculation on her shocking departure from Citizen TV by claiming that she’s planning to relocate to Italy to stay with her rumored boyfriend, footballer, McDonald Mariga.





The screen siren has been heavily linked with the Kenyan international midfielder since they appeared together in a commercial for a betting company.





While she had hitherto dismissed reports that there was more than meets the eye between her and Mariga, she has confirmed that they are indeed dating.





“Mariga is a cool person. I am fond of him. I will be moving to Italy in January and I guess time will tell what next,” she told a local daily.





“I don’t know where this (relationship) will take us. Ask Mariga. But we will see what becomes of it.”





On the same breath, she disclosed that her departure from Citizen TV was amicable and adding that she is indebted to RMS for the opportunity.





“Unfortunately, I just felt that what I was going to do with life did not coincide with what Citizen TV had for me. Besides, I had a good time there and I will miss everyone, especially my fans,” she said.





“I have absolutely nothing against Royal Media. Nothing. This was an amicable split. I owe them for everything they offered me over the years,”



