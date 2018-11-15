I was nominated by UHURU and RUTO to Parliament to attack RAILA ODINGA and I will do it until 2022 elections for RUTO - Jubilee MP reveals

Thursday November 15, 2018 - A vocal Jubilee Party legislator has said that he was nominated to Parliament by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, in order to attack National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Radio Citizen’s ‘Mjadala Wa Citizen’ on Thursday, Nominated MP, David Ole Sankok, said he was nominated to Parliament in 2017 with a sole purpose of bashing Raila Odinga.





“Kumchokoza Na kumshambulia Raila Ni moja kati ya kazi nilizopewa baada ya uteuzi (attacking Raila was one of my roles),’’ he said, in reference to Jubilee on whose ticket he is in parliament.





“Ili kupata nafasi ya uteuzi pia ilibidi nimshambulie kidogo (the attacks on him is what enabled me to get the nomination in the first place),’’ he added.





He said since the handshake, he has been jobless because he cannot continue insulting Raila Odinga now that they made a truce with His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta.



