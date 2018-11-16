I want to be mentored by Kenya’s First Lady MARGARET KENYATTA – Zimbabwe’s First Lady, AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, says in State House

Friday November 16, 2018 - Visiting Zimbabwe First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, has said she wants Kenya’s First lady Margaret Kenyatta to be her mentor.

Speaking when she accompanied Maggie to open a water treatment centre in Tharaka Nithi on Thursday, Mrs Mnangagwa said she is moved by Mrs Kenyatta’s innovative ideas.

“I have come to see and learn. You are my mentor. I want to replicate whatever you are doing here back in my country," Mrs Mnangagwa said.

The visitor was keen to learn everything about water treatment and purification after which she would take the idea home.

“I will take the idea home where many people in my country have problems accessing clean water,” she said.

She took the opportunity to congratulate Margaret Kenyatta over her Beyond Zero campaign which has global recognition.

On her part, Margaret told Mrs Mnangagwa that her motivation and strength emanates from Kenyans who have both embraced and appreciated her efforts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

