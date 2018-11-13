I tried to take my own life three times - Kiss FM presenter CHITO opens up about suicide attempts.

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - Kiss 100 presenter, Chito Ndhlovu, has opened up about his struggles with depression and how he nearly took his own life





The popular radio host revealed that he attempted suicide three times.





“There is a time I tried to take my own life three times. I tried three times, I successfully failed,” Chito posted on social media.





“I was so deeply depressed, I didn’t want to hear about God, I didn’t want to hear a verse, and it all didn’t make sense. At that point in my life, God felt far from me.”





On getting the radio job at Kiss 100, Chito said:





“Something else that brought tears to my eyes is: I was called every month for two years since 2014 by the programmes controller of Kiss FM to come and work for the organisation. Every time we were about to seal the deal, something stalled,” he said.





“I remember praying with my whole heart for God to open this door and it seemed far from me. The day my appointment letter was being printed, it was printed among over 100 termination letters. While I was getting a new job over 100 people had just lost a source of income.”





“Man can’t do that, God is the only one who can do such a thing. And here I am living that answered prayer, the thing I prayed is where I am. It gets my spirit excited like I am here for the time.”





“When you see me praising my God, it’s because there is a place I have come from that no man can take credit for.” He asserted.



