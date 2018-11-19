I thank God we are safe! How a passenger lured the driver of our matatu from Nakuru to carjackers at Flyover area.

Monday, November 19, 2018 - A lady has narrated how they escaped from car-jackers at Fly-Over area along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.





One of the passengers who was working with the thugs told the driver to stop at Fly-Over area so that he can alight.





He then requested the matatu driver to open the boot so that he can remove his luggage.

Within no time, thugs emerged from a thicket and attacked the driver.





But the screams from the passengers alerted other motorists who stopped to check what was happening and when the thugs realized they were about to be cornered, they vanished before executing their mission.





2NK Sacco management in Nakuru should enhance security in their matatus by ensuring every passenger is screened before boarding the matatu.





Here’s the lady’s post narrating what happened.