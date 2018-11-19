I taught him how to F**K but he couldn’t satisfy me - VERA SIDIKA humiliates OTILE BROWN as she shares intimate chats (Screenshots)

Monday, November 19, 2018 - Socialite Vera Sidika has launched a scathing attack on her ex-lover, Otile Brown, after she shared their intimate chats on Instagram.

The duo has been airing out their stinking linen since they broke up a few weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram, Vera shared screenshots of their conversation where she reveals that Otile couldn’t satisfy her sexually.

On his part, the soulful singer claims that Vera is a sex addict and that is all she wanted to do when they were together.

Vera says she has been forced to spill the beans after online trolls claimed that it was Otile Brown’s sexual prowess that made her sing.

“I have a kind request may you please stop claiming that O.B’s mjulubeng (d*ck) made me sing. First of all, it’s small and should probably be called kijulubeng not mjulubeng. (If you think I’m lying ask the girls he’s fu*ked before).” She said.

This comes after Vera tried her hand in music and her debut song; ‘Nalia’ has been getting positive reviews.

Check out the screenshots below.



