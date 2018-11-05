I strangled my own child and dumped the body in the dumpiste- WOMAN in Kuresoi confesses to detectives.

Monday, November 5, 2018

-A 22 year old woman is in police custody after she strangled her own baby and dumped her body at Kenya Meteorological Department Quarters dumpsite in Kuresoi.





The woman identified as Mercy Chepngeno confessed to detectives that she did the heinous act to her own kid after she was arrested.





Here is a statement from the DCI on the lady’s arrest.







