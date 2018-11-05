I strangled my own child and dumped the body in the dumpiste- WOMAN in Kuresoi confesses to detectives.

, , , , , 02:17

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Monday, November 5, 2018-A 22 year old woman is in police custody after she strangled her own baby and dumped her body at Kenya Meteorological Department Quarters dumpsite in Kuresoi.

The woman identified as Mercy Chepngeno confessed to detectives that she did the heinous act to her own kid after she was arrested.

Here is a statement from the  DCI on the lady’s arrest.






The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Chelsea v Crystal Palace EPL clash and 22 games played today where you can make good money

Sunday, November 04, 2018- Chelsea welcome London rivals, Crystal Palace, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening hoping to make it 11 games...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno