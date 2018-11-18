I regret having a butt implant, I wake up every-day in pain - Slay Queen cries out and warns other LADIES.

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - A lot of young ladies have been interfering with their bodies’ physical structures as they desperately try to impress men and their peers.





We have so many ladies enlarging their boobs and butts just because the society has been over-hyping curvy and well-endowed women.





A slay queen from the US fell into the trap and enlarged her butt through surgery but things have gone south.





Everyday, she wakes up in pain after the quack doctors who did the surgery left her with a serious infection that has affected her back.





At times, she cannot walk and perform day to day tasks because of the pain.





The quack doctors are in prison after they killed another lady who went to seek their butt enlarging services.





here>>>> This is what she posted on her Instagram page





Things are really going bad for me right now I went and got butt injections back in 2010 Through 2012 and now it’s effecting my health. The people that did my injections are now in jail serving a life sentence because somebody died from these illegal shots not to long ago so I can’t reach out to them to fix this Problem I have silicone all up my back from these illegal shots and I know I’m not the only girl that has them.





I encourage you ladies all to love your body for what it is because no matter how God made you he made each of us special I’ve made a lot of bad choices in my lifetime but I never understood that one mistake can mess up your whole life expensive surgeries can go wrong and so can inexpensive ones some days I can’t walk I can’t play with my kids and somedays I can’t move I regret these shots every day.





I wake up every day in pain and I been praying every day that God take my pain away I know what I did i did it to myself but everybody makes mistakes. I just don’t mind sharing mine everybody has a story I’m just tryna live to continue to tell you mine! Love yourself. Take care of you health and most of all just be you and that’s what I’m learning right now.

I don’t want any sympathy I just want to share my testimony so I can show you how God is so real. He keeps giving me test to show the world how strong I am.





I’m not scared I’m not afraid I just want others to be aware and just know that everything that glitters ain’t really gold. I’m out the hospital now and I have to have surgery soon as I can to remove the infection that it has caused in my back allowing me not to walk. Insurance won’t cover the surgery because it’s cosmetic and honestly I don’t know how ima pay for my surgery because I don’t have the money for it but God is good and I have to keep the faith and hope and pray God will make a way! I want to let you ladies know that no amount of beauty is worth your health please keep your body the way it is and love yourself. I’m not embarrassed and I’m not ashamed I’m proud because maybe my story will help you change. Please keep the negativity I’m going through alot but ima fighter & I won’t give up I'ma give it all I got





Check out her silicon derriere.