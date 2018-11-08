I post raunchy PHOTOs on social media for fun - Says curvy Tanzanian socialite SANCHOKA (PHOTOs)

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - Well endowed Tanzanian model-cum socialite Jane Ramoy better known as Sanchoka, has hit out those calling her a lady of loose virtues just because she is fond of sharing revealing photos of herself on social media.

She insists that her raunchy photos are not meant to entice men for her financial gain.

“Watu wengi sana wananifikiria tofauti labda napiga picha kujiuza au kuwateka wanaume kumbe mimi nafanya kitu ambacho nakipenda toka moyoni na si vinginevyo,” she said.

Sanchoka has even defied an order from Tanzanian President who banned socialites and musicians from sharing ‘indecent’ photos on social media

She enjoys a huge following on Instagram where she shares the raunchy photos for team mafisi’s viewing pleasure.

Check out some of her photos.



