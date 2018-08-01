I made my millions through a rare business and not by looting NYS - Former Youth PS LILLIAN OMOLO now reveals the business that made her rich

Saturday November 10, 2018 - Embattled former Youth and Gender Affairs PS, Lillian Omollo, who is heavily implicated in the second National Youth Service (NYS) scandal has once against denied ever looting the institution to enrich herself.





Speaking while appearing before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in October to explain the monies in her 3 separate bank accounts, Omolo revealed that the millions in her account were earned from selling cucumbers among other vegetables.





She claimed that she had greenhouses in Siaya County where she farmed cucumbers, tomatoes and watermelons among other crops together with her husband, Dick Achieng Oneko, which made them millions in profits.





She further explained that she deposited the money in Nairobi as opposed to Siaya because she had a safe in the capital.





However, the former PS did not provide any receipts to show the sales made from the farm .



