I hope MARAGA and his team in the Judiciary will not let me and Kenyans down on the war on corruption, we have to win it by all means - UHURU

Monday November 12, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed confidence that the ongoing corruption cases will lead to convictions and return of stolen public assets.





In an interview with France 24 on Sunday, Uhuru who is attending a climate summit in France said he is keenly watching how the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Judiciary are dealing with the cases.





Uhuru said some of his friends have been arrested for stealing public money and added that he will not relent in ensuring the country is free from corruption.





The Head of State also said that the DPP and DCI have solid cases against the culprits and warned the Judiciary against frustrating his efforts of fighting corruption.





“We believe that we have a solid case and have done all the necessary investigations. We are looking at what the Judiciary will do. I am confident that they will come through for the people of Kenya,” Uhuru said.





The Judiciary, under the leadership of Chief Justice David Maraga, has been accused severally of dismissing corruption cases and according to Uhuru, this is obstructing his fight against graft.



