I have never eaten any woman, please save me from prison – Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé, JOWIE, cries to CJ MARAGA

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has penned an emotion letter to Chief Justice David Maraga asking him to help him to be given bail.





Two weeks ago, High Court Judge, James Wakiaga, denied Jowie bail saying "he is a male version of a slay queen and he is a women eater".





In the letter, Jowie through his lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, said Judge Wakiaga should recuse himself from the case because he had already 'judged him guilty' before the real trial commences.





According to Irungu, the remarks portrayed him as a cannibal, promiscuous and adulterous man, who has little respect to female gender.





He further argued that he has never eaten any woman or human being, contrary to the Judge's observation thus asking the JSC boss to consider compelling the Judge to withdraw from presiding over the case.





“By describing me as a woman-eater, the judge abused his position and compounded the female gender to be nothing less than items to be eaten which is quite foul, degrading coming from a sitting judge,” he told Maraga.





Jowie is accused of killing business lady, Monica Kimani, on the night of September 20th at her apartment in Kilimani.



