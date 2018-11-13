I collected bribes to the tune of Sh 100,000 on Monday - Kasarani traffic police office brags to Kenyans – Maybe MATIANGI and BOINETT should read this

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - A senior traffic police officer from Kasarani Police Station was overheard on Tuesday bragging how he collected bribes worth Sh 100,000 on Monday during the ongoing Matatu crackdown.





The officer, who was enjoying his drinks with some beauties at Car Wash Pub along Kasarani/ Mwiki road, revealed how many traffic officers from Kasarani Police Station made money on Monday.





“I went home with Sh 100,000 on Monday,” the intoxicated cop told revellers at the famous joint.





He said some senior officers like Kasarani OCS and OCPD made more than Sh 200,000 each on Monday due to heavy bribes they received from Public Service Vehicles.





The rogue cop’s revelation comes even as Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, warned police officers against taking bribes.





Major hotspots for cops taking bribes include All Sopps, Kasarani Roundabout and along Mwiki Road.





Kenyans are hoping that the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) will launch a major hunt in those areas and arrest the dirty cops.



