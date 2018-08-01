I am ready to win over JACQUE MARIBE’s heart once again - DENNIS ITUMBI says indirectly after MARIBE ‘dumped’ him for socialite, JOWIE

Friday November 2, 2018 - State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has come clean over his relationship with Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, who he jealously defended during the case regarding Monica Kimani's murder.





For starters, Itumbi clarified that he has never been a boyfriend to Jacque Maribe and that their relationship has never been that of lovers.





He noted that Jacque is more than his lover and that he hoped to deepen their friendship and revitalize their lost ‘love’.





"I am not Jacque Maribe's ex-boyfriend because we have never been lovers, and she has also answered about those allegations.”





“Our friendship is bigger than lovers,” Itumbi said during an interview.





"She is my friend and she will be forever, and I'm glad I'm there for her.”





“She is a beautiful African lady and any man would want to date her, but for me and her, we are friends and ready to deepen our friendship to go far,” he continued.





It was rumored that Maribe and Itumbi were lovers and that she dumped him for another man after a while.



