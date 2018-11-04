I am just a hustler with a simple lifestyle - DP RUTO shares PHOTOs eating in a kibanda.

Sunday, November 4, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has been calling himself a hustler despite his social status.





Ruto’s simple lifestyle has been eliciting mixed reactions from Kenyans, especially those on social media.





While some praise him for being humble and having touch with common mwananchi, others accuse him of engaging in endless PR stunts.





Ruto was in Kakamega for an official function where he made a stopover at a kibanda with local leaders and enjoyed some meal.





