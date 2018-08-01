I abused my boyfriend he has a small dick and is poor in SEX only to find my best friend has become his new girlfriend.

07:33

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, November 13, 2018 - Uncle Ted Malanda is back with his witty advice and he will definitely make your day.

This lady who abused her boyfriend and mocked his small dick and poor sex is now crying in the toilet.

The boyfriend blocked her in all social media platforms, cut communication and moved in with her best friend.

The lady asked Ted Malanda to advise her on what to do and he gave her the best advice.

Read this, Eh! Eh!
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno