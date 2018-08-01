How Mama Nguo who does my laundry pimped her daughter to me, Hapa nilipatiwa through pass safi kabisa.

It is increasingly becoming hard to be a bachelor in this Nairobi. There are forces and temptations coming from all directions.



Now I used to do my laundry on Saturdays, but then again most Saturday mornings find me with malaria like symptoms, due to Wakihara special vodka which I religiously take on Fridays. Now due to this, I decided to engage a Mama-nguo/mama-fua to be doing my laundry. For those with washing machines and don’t know what am talking about, mama-nguo are women in our estates who do our laundry at a fee.





I have had this mama for the last 1 year. She is like fote-fae or there about, very thorough in her cleaning and charges me very fairly. Now at first, she used to just come and wash the clothes. Then after some time, she suggested that she could also be washing my house. Kidogo kidogo she also suggested that she will also be doing dishes. Thanks to her services, within a few weeks I was really transformed.



But recently, things started changing. Now this mama told me that the next time she would be coming for the cleaning, she would bring with her someone to help her do the cleaning faster. I said it was ok, as long as the quality of work and the cost remained constant. So the following week, she came with a girl whom she introduced as her daughter. Looking at her, she is like 22-23 hapo, and ‘mileage’ is still low.





Don’t ask how I knew all that from just a look, as you know, I have a PhD in Fisi-ology and also possess a special skill of ‘reading mails while still in the envelope’. We judge this by looking at many aspects including walking and sitting style among others-I’ll tell you about this some other time.



So the mama told me that her daughter would help in washing the house and the dishes, as she washed the clothes. I said isorait. So the work began and I could hear her pulling furniture to clean all corners and scrubbing everywhere. When she reached the sitting room where I was sitting nursing my hangover, she asked me in a very gentle voice to move to one side as she cleaned the other.





One thing with Wakihara special vodka is that it also acts like that high school paraffin that was put in food to prevent too much excitement. But due to my natural Fisisim, I could not resist the sight of her swinging her sudus side to side as she washed. She washed all corners and rearranged the sitting room. I could see her collecting many earings and placing them on the table which made me blush alillo bit-(and on that note, I have banned earings in my house, unaitolea kwa mlango kama viatu).





So after she was done, she went to the kitchen and those vyombos were scrubbed and properly arranged. After she was done, she asked if she could prepare for me coffee and after some minutes, it was served. She also got herself a cup and we sat at the table as she said how she liked my playlist that was playing all along. We went into other stories and after sometime, the mama also finished with the clothes and went out to hang them. As she passed us, i could see her smiling at the daughter as if telling her shikilia hapo hapo..



That’s when the girl told me, “btw naeza kam jioni nikupigie pasi na nikupangie izo nguo pia”. She said this with a priceless smile on her lips and I could not refuse. The mama must have given her my number coz at around 5, she called to say she was coming to do the ironing. She came, did it so perfectly and arranged all the clothes neatly. Now that was last week, and throughout the week she has been saying Hi and goodnight everyday.



