How a KIKUYU man lost 45K to a curvy Kisumu PROSTITUTE as she was busy faking moans and praising his bedroom prowess during SEX, Eh! Eh!

, , , 06:19

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, November 13, 2018 - Some of the prostitutes you see hawking their flesh in the streets are so cunning.

They have mastered the skills of confusing men with fake moans and praises.

A Kikuyu man from Nyeri who had gone to Kisumu for business is counting losses after he lost Ksh 45,000 to a well endowed Luo prostitute he had picked in the streets.

If you are having a bad day, this Hekaya by Gordon Opiyo on how the foolish Kikuyu man was tricked and robbed by the Luo prostitute will brighten up your mood.

Not everyone who praises you means well.

Read this, Eh! Eh!

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno