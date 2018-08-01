How detectives lured OKOTH OBADO out of RUTO’s meeting in Hilton Hotel, Nairobi and arrested him as he tried to escape in a taxi

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Besieged Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, was arrested yesterday in the basement of Hilton Hotel as he tried to escape from detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in a taxi.





Sources reveal that Obado left the hotel where he was attending an event with Deputy President William Ruto before he was taken into custody for being in possession of 8 illegal firearms as he was being driven away in a taxi.





According to the police, Obado called a taxi and asked the management of the hotel to allow it to drive into the basement, where he boarded it, ready to escape before plain clothe officers emerged with walkie-talkies and took him into custody.





Obado’s arrest happened in the full glare of cameras as journalists had heard of his impending arrest and followed him everywhere.





He was whisked away in a police car, which was standing by, and taken to the Special Crimes Prevention Unit (SCPU) on Ngong Road, before being taken to the DCI headquarters in Kiambu.



