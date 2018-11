Househelp on the run after stealing Sh5 Million from former Minister Simeon Nyachae’s bedroom.

Police have launched a manhunt for a house help who is alleged to have stolen Sh5 million from former Minister Simeon Nyachae’s house in Nairobi.

went missing when her employer, Nyachae’s wife, Grace Wamuyu, had travelled to UK to visit the ailing veteran politician.

Nyachae and his wife returned to the country on October 7 and the following day she could not find the keys to the safe in her bedroom.

"I checked where I usually keep the keys but they were not there. I went to the safe and I found them in the Keyhole and all the money that was in the safe missing. Some were in foreign currency’

”