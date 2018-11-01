Househelp on the run after stealing Sh5 Million from former Minister Simeon Nyachae’s bedroom.

Thursday, November 1, 2018-

Police have launched a manhunt for a house help who is alleged to have stolen Sh5 million from former Minister Simeon Nyachae’s house in Nairobi.





The lady identified as Lilian Maina, went missing when her employer, Nyachae’s wife, Grace Wamuyu, had travelled to UK to visit the ailing veteran politician.





Nyachae and his wife returned to the country on October 7 and the following day she could not find the keys to the safe in her bedroom.





"I checked where I usually keep the keys but they were not there. I went to the safe and I found them in the Keyhole and all the money that was in the safe missing. Some were in foreign currency’ ” said Ms Wamuyu while recording a statement at Parklands Police station.





Police have so far arrested the house girl’s daughter (Grace Mbugua) who allegedly picked her mother from the Minister’s house and escorted her to Kitengela





"We started investigations and Ms Mbugua was arrested on October 29 on the strength of phone calls data which showed she had picked up the suspect and escorted her to Kitengela.





“The police believe the young woman has information on the whereabouts of the key suspect,” the police said in an affidavit





