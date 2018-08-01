Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Leisure Lodge Resort

Leisure Lodge Beach & Golf Resort invites qualified applications for the following position:

Executive Housekeeper

Successful candidate will be required to:

a) Manage all functions of the Housekeeping and Laundry departments, employees and facilities, to ensure maximum cleanliness is achieved throughout the Resort.

b) Co—ordinate the preparation and presentation of Rooms Division Management to ensure highest quality standards and achievement of guests’ satisfaction at all

times.

c) Develop and implement formal training plans for Housekeeping & Laundry department personnel.

Training and Experienced required:

· Diploma in Housekeeping& Laundry from Kenya Utalii College or reputable University.

· Minimum of 5 years working as Executive Housekeeper in a 4 star or 5 star hotel.

· Age: 35-40 years





Front Office Manager

Successful candidate will be required to:

a) Manage all functions of the Front Office department (Reservations / Guest Service / Reception), employees, facilities, to ensure Bookings and Guest satisfaction are achieved throughout the Hotel.

b) Co-ordinate the operations of Front Office to ensure highest quality standards and achievement of guests’ satisfaction at all times.

c) Develop and implement formal training plans for Front Office Personnel.

Training and Experienced Required:

· Diploma in Front Office Operations from Kenya Utalii College. A Degree in Hotel Management from reputable University will be an added advantage.

· Minimum of 5 years working as Front Office Manager or Rooms Division Manager in a 4 star or 5—star hotel.

· Age: 35-45 years