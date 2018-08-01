Horny slay queen displays madness live on TV on 10 over 10 show aired on Citizen TV (Watch VIDEO).

Sunday, November 12, 2018 - Kenyans have been complaining that young people are displaying a lot of ratchetness on 10 over 10 show aired on Citizen TV.





The entertainment show which is hosted by Willis Raburu on Friday night allows the young people to dance seductively and display madness on live TV.





If you are a parent and see some of the stuff that the y0ung people do on that show, then you will just weep for this lost generation.





A case in point is this horny slay queen who went nuts during the Friday show.





Check out what she was doing on live TV.









The Kenyan DAILY POST