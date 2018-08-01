High Court bars KRA from prosecuting Prof TOM OJIENDA for evading tax worth Sh 444 million - Is this man untouchable? KRA shocked by the ruling

Monday November 12, 2018 - High Court has barred the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from prosecuting Judicial Service Commission (JSC) member, Prof Tom Ojienda, over tax evasion.





In his ruling today, Justice Chacha Mwita barred the tax man from prosecuting Ojienda who is accused of evading tax amounting to Sh 444 million.





Justice Mwita granted the orders prohibiting officials, agents, servants and employees of KRA from starting “any civil or criminal proceedings, arresting, summoning, questioning, threatening or in any way harassing (Prof Ojienda) with respect to any tax issues or questions for the period 2009 to 2016”.





A senior KRA official who requested anonymity said that they were shocked by the ruling of the Judge saying “that means we cannot touch Prof Ojienda.”





The official said that they are concerned over the continued use of courts by the country’s billionaires and super elite to escape payment of taxes, which for years has been the burden of the middle class.



