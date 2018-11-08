Hessy was Dandora and Hessy wa Kayole are not policemen – BOINNET tells JEFF KOINANGE

Thursday November 8, 2018

-Inspector General of Police, David Boinnet has said Hessy wa Dandora and Kayole are not policemen as Kenyans are made to believe.





In an interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Boinnet said the two fake cops are excitable chaps who seem to have a lot of interest on security issues.





“I have heard some fellow who posts a lot of stuff on social media. Hesy is not one of us, he is just an excitable chap who seems to have a lot of interest in security issues," Boinnet said.





The police boss also denied knowledge of the anonymous killer cops and further confirmed they are not one of his officers.





Hessy came to limelight in 2017 when they felled pretty teenage girls who were alleged criminals after ignoring his warnings.





Hessy wa Dandora, Hesy wa Huruma, Hesy wa Kayole and Blackest Widow are Facebook accounts believed to be managed by a group of detectives fighting organised crime in Nairobi.





But their way of fighting crime-through summary execution of suspects-has attracted both praise and criticism in equal measure.





For the last two weeks, over 21 youths have been killed in Kayole and Dandora and these “informal cops” has been reporting these on social media.



