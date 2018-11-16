HESSY shares PHOTOs of the lethal thug who RAPED a pregnant woman in the presence of her daughter in Lucky Summer.

Friday, November 16, 2018 - The famous under-cover cop, Hessy, has shared photos of a dangerous and merciless thug who raped a pregnant woman in the presence of her daughter in Nairobi’s Lucky Summer estate.





The thug who is identified as Kamau alias Kamare, resides in Mlango Kubwa near the sprawling Mathare Slums and he is among the lethal criminals terrorizing residents of Eastlands.





He is always armed with a pistol.





Check out his photos.