Here’s the WOMAN who gave birth to fake doctor MUGO wa WAIRIMU, the rapist psycho (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - Fake doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu who came to the limelight in 2015 after he was exposed by Citizen TV for sedating and raping women is at it again.





Mugo went back to his illegal business after he was released on bond and opened more clinics in Kayole.





NTV’s investigative reporter, Dennis Okari, carried out a shocking expose that showed the fake doctor procuring abortions at his dingy clinics in Kayole.





Most of the times, the quack doctor attends to patients while drunk and high on drugs.





For those asking who gave birth to this psycho called Mugo, here are photos of his mother.