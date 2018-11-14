Here’s what lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR thinks about murderer, OKOTH OBADO, joining RUTO’s bandwagon

Tuesday, November 14, 2018 - Prominent lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has lashed out at murder suspect, Okoth Obado, after he joined Deputy President William Ruto’s bandwagon.





Obado has been following Ruto like a fly and it’s now official that he has dumped Raila Odinga.





But Kipkorir has criticized Ruto’s decision to work with Okoth Obado, who has been charged with murder, rape and theft of public funds.





He ranted on twitter saying, “ Have no problem with politicians of all shades including charlatans joining the bandwagon of my friend, the DP. But my conscience is restless when Migori Governor Okoth Obado becomes one of the Principal Faces .This is a man charged with Double Murder, Rape & Public Theft”