Here’s priceless advice for LADIES who have been bad-mouthing their MEN’s small dicks and poor SEX.

, , , , 05:46

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - There are brainless ladies who can’t keep their bedroom affairs private.

They are fond of bad-mouthing their men when they hang-out with their friends especially in chamas.

They love discussing their men’s small dicks, poor sex and other nasty stuff.

We got the best advice for such ladies.

Please read this.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno