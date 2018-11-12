Here’s NYAKUNDI’s brotherly advice to Slay Queen VICTORIA KIMANI, take it or leave it VICTORIA.

Sunday, November 12, 2018 - The boychild El-Presidente, Cyprian Nyakundi, has brotherly advise for Kenyan slay queen musician, Victoria Kimani.





Nyakundi wants Victoria Kimani to stop setting standards and find a man to impregnate her.





He further warns her to stop hanging out with ladies like Akothee, who has been misleading a lot of young ladies with her gold-digging mentality.





Nyakundi wrote a brotherly message to Victoria Kimani on his facebook page saying, “ Wewe Victoria Kimani! Rudia Victor Wanyama. No need to waste your youth listening to sterile advise from a spent cartridge like Akothee. Ako na watoto kama 8, and you're still child-less. Are you barren? Acha kutupwa na huyu shosh. Pata watoto wa Wanyama. Saa hii Nairobi nobody wants to date nyinyi madame wa kujifanya mko na standards. So jipange haraka before it's too late.”





Here’s a photo of Victoria Kimani and the President of single mothers, Akothee.