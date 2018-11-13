Here’s the lavish home fake Prophet DAVID OWOUR is building in Runda as his brainwashed followers suffer in the slums(PHOTOs).

Monday, November 13, 2018-Controversial prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministries is building a lavish home in the leafy suburbs of Runda.

Owuor’s followers across the Country have been contributing  Ksh 1,000 each to build the so called mighty prophet of God the expansive home which resembles a palace.

Majority of Owuor’s followers are illiterate slum dwellers who can do anything to please him.

They believe that he communicates directly to God.

Here are photos of Owuor’s palatial residence that is under construction in Runda.







