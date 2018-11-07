Here’s the College LADY who drowned in River Yala while taking selfies with her boyfriend, RIP young soul (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 - A young college lady drowned in River Yala in Bondo, Siaya County, while she was taking selfies with her boyfriend.





The lady identified as Sharon Atieno, a student at Bondo Technical Training Institute, had gone for a nature walk with her boyfriend and they were taking selfies along the river.





When Sharon fell into the river, her boyfriend tried to save her but he also slipped and fell into the flooded river and drowned.





The bodies of the two students have been retrieved.





Here are photos of Sharon.





May her soul rest in peace.