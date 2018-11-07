Here’s the College LADY who drowned in River Yala while taking selfies with her boyfriend, RIP young soul (PHOTOs).

, , , 07:27

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 - A young college lady drowned in River Yala in Bondo, Siaya County, while she was taking selfies with her boyfriend.

The lady identified as Sharon Atieno, a student at Bondo Technical Training Institute, had gone for a nature walk with her boyfriend and they were taking selfies along the river.

When Sharon fell into the river, her boyfriend tried to save her but he also slipped and fell into the flooded river and drowned.

The bodies of the two students have been retrieved.

Here are photos of Sharon.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno