HERE is why UHURU said Kenyans will be shocked by choice of his successor in 2022 – RUTO dug his own political grave!

Monday November 5, 2018

-Tiaty MP, William Kamket, has said Deputy President William Ruto should tame his attack dogs if he wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





Last week, Uhuru who was speaking in Nyeri County said his choice for his successor with shock many Kenyans adding that he is not a lame duck president as many Kenyans are made to believe.





Uhuru‘s choice of words has rattled some of DP allies who have been telling the president to declare his stand on Ruto’s presidential bid.





However, Kamket blamed Ruto for Uhuru’s remarks, accusing him of engaging in blackmail through his Central Kenya supporters to force the President to endorse him.





“I think the Mt Kenya MPs were being used by the DP to try and push the President into a corner. But the President was a clever politician. You cannot box him into a corner. He has demonstrated time and again that you cannot corner him," Kamket said.





He also said that the President could have been making a serious statement to silence those keen on making him a lame duck.





Kamket concluded by saying the President was unhappy with attempts by some DP backers to 'blackmail' him and to force him into a tight corner over his successor.



