Here is why DPP NOORDIN HAJI is not happy with the Kenyan media – It is Githeri Media! They are busy misleading Kenyans in the NYS II case

Thursday November 8, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has expressed displeasure over how Kenyan media is covering the National Youth Service (NYS) corruption scandal.

Making his submission before the court on Wednesday, Haji’s assistant, Joseph Riungu, warned the fourth estate against misrepresenting the facts in certain court proceedings.

Riungu was particularly concerned about reports in sections of the media that charges were dropped against certain suspects due to lack of evidence.

He urged journalists to always seek clarification from his office to avoid misleading the public.

"This will be so that the information doesn't create a perception that whatever is happening in court is not the actual position," Riungu said.

On October 29th, the prosecution withdrew charges against eight suspects in the case on the loss of Sh231 million from NYS. Five of them will be State witnesses.

Rodgers NziokaSammy MichukiJosephat Njoroge,Stephen Muchai, Clara MbauChristopher MalalaSimon Kanyi and Lucas Otieno were discharged from the case

The Assistant DPP explained that Nzioka, Kanyi, Otieno, Njoroge, and Muchai were converted to prosecution witnesses under Section 87A of the criminal procedure CPC, which means if police find further evidence against them, they might be arrested.

