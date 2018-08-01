Here is why Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE’s lover, JOSEPH IRUNGU aka JOWIE might die at KNH – See what happened to him on Monday

Friday November 16, 2018 - Kenyatta National Hospital has refused to treat inmates from all Kenyan Prisons over a Sh31 million debt owed by the Prisons Department.





KNH’s Director of Clinical Services, Peter Masinde, indicated that the Prison’s account had been frozen and warned that the hospital will only handle emergency cases from the correctional facility until the debt was paid.





Murder suspect, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, was among many prisoners who were waiting to be treated on Monday when the hospital refused to treat him.





He shot himself on the left upper-arm after killing business lady, Monica Kimani, on September 20th this year.





According Jowie’s lawyer, Moses Nyaberi, the accused’s family had paid the money for his treatment but Kenyatta Hospital refused to accept the money saying Jowie is a State prisoner and his surgery should be paid by the State.





“Prisons owe KNH a lot of unpaid bills. Jowie’s parents paid some money for purposes of securing that operation. KNH said they don’t deal with individuals if they have been brought in by the prisons authorities … it’s a procedural standof,” Nyaberi told journalists on Thursday.





Jowie together with his lover, Jacque Maribe, are accused of killing Monica Kimani.





The two are facing murder charges. Jacque is out on a Sh 1 million cash bail.



