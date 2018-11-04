Here is where MUDAVADI is looking for his deputy in 2022 – No one expected this!! People thought KHALWALE is pushing him to be RUTO’s deputy

Tuesday November 4, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is currently looking for his running mate in the 2022 presidential poll.





Mudavadi has already declared that he will vie for Presidency in 2022 using ANC.





In an exlusive interview with a local daily, Mudavadi said he is searching for his running mate in Central Kenya.





Central Kenya is known to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stronghold and since he is retiring, Mudavadi wants to inherit the region which has over 8 million registered voters.





“Our eyes are on the prize and we believe we are on course to win the next election,” said Mudavadi.





Ethnic and regional affiliations have long been central to Kenya's politics and the former Deputy Prime Minister is hoping to make inroads in the vote rich region.





In the last two elections, the region voted as a bloc for Uhuru, but with the Head of State retiring in four years, the fight for the region's allegiance is intensifying.





Sources said Mudavadi wants to pick his running mate from Mt Kenya region so that he can neutralise Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.



