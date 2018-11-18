Here is what MOI told KALONZO after their meeting in his home in Kabarak – Mzee is happy with progress and is angling his son for 2022

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Former President Daniel Arap Moi has asked leaders in the country to embrace unity and honesty.





Speaking to journalists at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County when he was paid a visit by Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, on Friday, Mzee asked all leaders in the country to come together and unite for the common good of Kenyans.





"As young leaders, you should forge friendships rather than disintegration. Some of you will be Presidents and Ministers in charge of the country. Our future lies in your hands,” Moi said.





He also urged leaders to unite the country and instill the culture of honesty in their leadership.





Kalonzo was accompanied by his son, Kennedy Musyoka, Senators Enock Wambua (Kitui), Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) and MP Kanchory Memusi.





Kalonzo was received by Senator Gideon Moi, MPs William Kamket (Tiaty) and Silas Tiren (Moiben).





The former Vice President thanked Mzee Moi for standing with him and his family when he lost his father, Musyoka Mairu, earlier this month.





He also thanked Moi for giving him an opportunity to serve in his Government, which developed his leadership skills.



