Here is what KOIGI wa WAMWERE said about RAILA ODINGA’s journey to Canaan! NASA supporters will love to read this

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Former Subukia MP, Koigi Wa Wamwere has said National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga’s struggles have been purely for the sake of Kenyans and not for his personal gain.





Speaking on Radio Sauti ya Mwananchi's 'Cheche' on Saturday, the veteran politician said Raila’s Canaan narrative in the concluded polls was meant to make the nation better.





Koigi blamed Kenyans for not granting Raila the chance to serve them, courtesy of his 4 unsuccessful presidential bids in the past, which can be frustrating.





"Raila amekuwa Canaan muda huu wote, yeye sio maskini bali ni baadhi ya watu walioamua tu kupigania wale Wakenya wengine. Alichohitaji tu in uongozi lakini amenyimwa (He has all he needs, he only chose to serve the people but they have denied him the chance to lead them)," said Wamwere.





Koigi ranked Odinga among top Kenyans whose well being was secured in historical days when his father, Oginga Odinga, was the Vice President of the nation.





"Viongozi wengi waliingia Canaan baada tu ya Uhuru. Hawa ni wakiwemo akina Raila ambaye pia anatoka katika familia ya kitajiri yenye usemi mkubwa (He comes from a rich and influential family, he has always been in Canaan)," Koigi said





Koigi was detained together with Raila Odinga in 1980s and 1990s by the KANU Government.



