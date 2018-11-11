Here is what the dreaded undercover killer cop, HESSY WA DANDORA, said after IG JOSEPH BOINETT claimed that he is not a real police officer

Sunday November 11, 2018 - On Wednesday this week, Inspector of General of Police, Joseph Boinett, said the famous Hessy wa Dandora chap is not a member of the National Police Service (NPS).





Boinett, who was being hosted for an interview on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) admitted that he is familiar with the crime-busting craze exposed by Hessy wa Dandora on various anti-crime social media pages.





"I have heard of such a guy on social media. He is an excitable chap who has a lot of interest in security! He isn’t part of the police!" Boinett stated.





Following Boinett’s claims, Hessy has admitted that he is not a police officer.





"Don't ask me if am a police officer or not because the issue was clarified the other day by the Inspector General of Police himself.





"I'm a civilian with great interest in matters of security, kindly get satisfied with that or if I may ask, what did you expect the IG to say?" Hessy said on Friday.



