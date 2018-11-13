Here is the video of SEXY JILL SCOT simulating oral SEX on stage that everyone is talking about (WATCH)

Tuesday, November 13, 2018

- Celebrated American neo-soul singer, Jill Scott, has been trending on social media after a video showing her simulating oral sex on stage went viral.





Jill Scott got freaky while on stage and gave her fans more than they bargained for.





From the video that has shocked netizens, the mellow-voiced singer is seen using her microphone as a stand in dick and proceeds to show her prowess at giving head.





The raunchy act has drawn out mixed reactions but the Golden hitmaker has remained defiant.





Watch the video below.



