Here is the video of SEXY JILL SCOT simulating oral SEX on stage that everyone is talking about (WATCH)

, , , , 08:50

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - Celebrated American neo-soul singer, Jill Scott, has been trending on social media after a video showing her simulating oral sex on stage went viral.

Jill Scott got freaky while on stage and gave her fans more than they bargained for.

From the video that has shocked netizens, the mellow-voiced singer is seen using her microphone as a stand in dick and proceeds to show her prowess at giving head.

The raunchy act has drawn out mixed reactions but the Golden hitmaker has remained defiant.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno