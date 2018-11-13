Here is UHURU KENYATTA's first assignment to KALONZO after giving him a job on Friday! He takes over in Sudan! Will he accomplish the mission?

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, is no longer a jobless man after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him to a senior position in his Government.





On Monday, Kalonzo accompanied Foreign Affairs CS, Monica Juma, to Juba to deliver Uhuru's congratulatory message to President Salva Kiir for implementing the South Sudan peace agreement.





Kiir entered into a deal with rebel leaderm Riek Machar, ending years of a bloody conflict in that country.





During his father's burial last Friday, Kalonzo said he will not mind being Uhuru's "mtu wa mkono" - errand boy.





He even 'threatened' those who will meddle with his relationship with the President of unspecified action.





"From today, let no one separate me and my brother Uhuru. I have accepted to run his errands. Those who will attempt to interfere will see my other side," Kalonzo said.





Although there has not been official communication on the former Vice President's new role, he is largely expected to monitor the peace process as the head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC).





Kalonzo has a brilliant career as a diplomat having already played a role in mediation initiatives in Somalia and South Sudan.



