Here is RUTO’s warning to ODM MPs who skipped his tour of Migori County – RAILA will be mad! This guys is threatening him in his stronghold

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has warned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs who skipped his tour of Migori County on Monday.





During the tour, only Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, accompanied Ruto and some few MCAs.





Addressing a huge gathering in Migori town, Ruto fired a warning to ODM politicians who skipped the function.





Ruto insisted that leaders do not have an option other than working with Government.





“Si munaona ata Agwambo amekubali tushirikiane, kama Agwambo amekubali tushirikiane wewe ni nani hapa katikati kutuambia ya kwamba hatuwezi kushirikiana."





This loosely translates to:





"You have seen even Agwambo (Raila's nickname) has agreed that we work together. If Raila has agreed for us to work together, who are you to say that we cannot work together?"





The DP said local politicians who boycotted his tour will either follow Raila or perish politically. Apparently, Ruto had hosted Mr Odinga on Friday, two days before his visit.





"There is no Jubilee or NASA. It's time that we work together in Government. We should now focus on development." he said.



