Here is the Rift Valley MP who has bought his constituents colored HD TV sets - He wants them to be glued to TVs 24/7! Fulfilling campaigns pledges

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Kesses Member of Parliament, Mishra Kiprop arap Chelule, has reportedly purchased coloured television screens for members of his constituency as a fulfillment of his 2017 pre-election pledge.





Chelule alias Swarup Mishra, an Indian born gynaecologist married to a Kalenjin woman, brought smiles on the faces of his supporters when he informed them that 15,000 high quality TVs were on the way to their living rooms.





The MP also took to his Facebook to deliver the good news to his people who have been waiting patiently for the promised flat TV screens.





"15,000 televisions are coming soon to my great people of Kesses Constituency in line with my pre-election pledges," Mishra said.





"This is aimed at widening the information coverage across our constituency and beyond.”





“Whatever we promised, we shall fulfilled by the grace of God.”





“My singular focus is just to deliver to my people," he added.





The MP now believes the TVs will help residents of Kasses stay informed on current affairs within and outside the constituency.



