Here is RAILA ODINGA’s 'naughty' advice to Gor Mahia players ahead of Everton friendly (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is currently in the UK where he traveled to watch the much anticipated friendly match pitting Kenyan football giants, Gor Mahia, and Everton.

Ahead of the historic clash tonight at Goodison Park, Raila, who is also Gor Mahia’s patron, gave the players a pep talk and it is going viral on social media.

Addressing the players, Raila said: “Just go there, have confidence and play your game.

“These are fellow human beings…Wana mbili na nyinyi mko na mbili…hawana tatu, ni wanaume kama nyinyi!”

