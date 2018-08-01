Here is RAILA ODINGA’s 'naughty' advice to Gor Mahia players ahead of Everton friendly (VIDEO)

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is currently in the UK where he traveled to watch the much anticipated friendly match pitting Kenyan football giants, Gor Mahia, and Everton.





Ahead of the historic clash tonight at Goodison Park, Raila, who is also Gor Mahia's patron, gave the players a pep talk and it is going viral on social media.





Addressing the players, Raila said: " Just go there, have confidence and play your game.





"These are fellow human beings…Wana mbili na nyinyi mko na mbili…hawana tatu, ni wanaume kama nyinyi!"





Watch the video below.





Baba has a word of advice for Gor Mahia players ahead of Everton game. November 6, 2018