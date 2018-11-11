Here is the only man who can hand over RAILA ODINGA the presidency in 2022- JAKOM will be the fifth president of Kenya.

Wednesday November 11, 2018

-Renowned political analyst, Ambrose Weda, has claimed that the opposition leader Raila Odinga is finally on the right track with regards to his long-time presidential ambition.





In an interview with KBC on Wednesday, Weda congratulated Raila Odinga for reconsidering his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Weda said that Raila’s only route to the top seat lies in collaboration with other major politicians, especially the Head of State who enjoys a massive backing across the nation.





“The only way Raila can be President is by collaborating with Uhuru. He cannot be President through propaganda, fighting other leaders and dancing in political functions as was the case before,” Weda said.





On March 9 this year, Raila reached a truce with the head of state outside Uhuru’s Harambee House offices in Nairobi, in what was later dubbed ‘The Handshake’.





The handshake brought to a halt their initial enmity which came as a result of their competition for the presidential race in the 2017 general election and the earlier one in 2013.



