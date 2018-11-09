Here is the NASA MP who stole SH 10 million donated by WILLIAM RUTO – Thieves will always be thieves

Friday November 9, 2018

-A vocal National Super Alliance (NASA) MP has been accused of stealing Sh 10 million that was donated by Deputy President William Ruto last month.





Ruto was invited to the funds drive by the MP, who is a close friend of Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





According to blogger Leon Lindigu, Matungu MP, Justus Murunga, has stolen the money that has been contributed by the Deputy President.





He said the money was raised to aid small scale businessmen and women in Matungu constituency.





“ Matungu MP Justus Murunga on the spot after KSh 10 million raised by Deputy President @WilliamsRuto during a funds drive in Kakamega County disappeared mysteriously, " Lindigu wrote on his Twitter timeline.





Meanwhile, the same MP has been accused of neglecting his family in Utawala and he usually sleeps in dingy lodgings with prostitutes in the area.





Early this year, one of his daughters had a problem joining form 2 over lack of fees.



