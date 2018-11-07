Here is the name of the randy Equity Bank manager who was fired over SEXUAL harassment on female interns (STATEMENT)

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - Equity Bank has fired a randy manager for making sexual advances on female interns.





This comes after a one month investigation into the matter when the interns took to social media to post claims of sexual harassment against the senior manager.





The said manager, Irungu Kibiru, was exposed on the company’s Facebook page.





Kibiru is reported to have made inappropriate sexual advances to interns during the Equity Leaders Programme on October 28.





Equity Bank designated Chairman David Ansel has announced that Mr. Kibiru has been fired.





“The group is committed to maintaining the confidentiality of both the claimants and and the accused. This said the group has taken necessary measures in line with its policies and procedures including disciplinary measures, and in some cases termination /separation of employment of certain staff,” read the statement.





"Furthermore, we confirm that the claimants who presented their concerns have been individually contacted and informed of the outcome of the process, and offered all necessary support," Ansel stated.



